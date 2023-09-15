LA County unemployment rate rises to 5% in August
Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5% in August, up slightly from a revised 4.9% in July, according to figures released Friday by the state Employment Development Department.
The 5% rate was above the 4.2% rate from August 2022.
In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted numbers were not available, the August unemployment rate was 3.9%, up slightly from 3.6% the previous month.
Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in August, 4.6% in July and 3.8% in August 2022. The comparable figures for the nation were 3.8% in August, 3.5% in July and 3.7% a year ago.
Total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 8,600 positions between July and August to reach more than 4.6 million.
The government sector showed the biggest increase, adding 4,400 jobs, according to the EDD.