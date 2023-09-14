Horse dies after suffering fatal training injury at Los Alamitos
A 3-year-old gelding died after a training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials said Wednesday.
“The 3-year-old gelding ‘Information’ stumbled while exercising Tuesday morning at Los Alamitos and was injured, requiring euthanasia,” California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service.
Information had just one career race, a ninth-place finish at Del Mar on Sept. 3, according to the industry website Equibase.
His last official workout was Aug. 26 at Los Alamitos.
Information is the 12th horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year, according to CHRB data.
The 2-year-old filly Thundering Eagle was euthanized after suffering an injury in Sunday’s eighth race at Los Alamitos.