fbpx ‘Trouble,' one of the oldest bison in LA County, dies
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / ‘Trouble,’ one of the oldest bison in LA County, dies

‘Trouble,’ one of the oldest bison in LA County, dies

LA County Sep 13, 2023
William S. Hart Park sign. | Photo by Edward Headington (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)
by
share with

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday the death of a senior female bison, named “Here Comes Trouble,” at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.

Affectionately known as “Here Comes Trouble” or “Trouble” for short, the bison was one of the oldest and most feisty members of the bison herd living in the park, county officials said. She died over the weekend.

“We are saddened by the loss of Trouble, one of our most beloved bison at William S. Hart Park,” county Parks Director Norma Garcia-Gonzalez said in a statement. “Trouble was part of the L.A. County Parks family for 35 years. She will be greatly missed.”

Trouble was born at William S. Hart Park on April 12, 1988. She earned a reputation for high-spiritedness as she often picked fights with members of her herd, according to park officials.

Known for playfulness, she sometimes challenged the park staff by squaring up to their trucks during feeding time.

Park officials said she was beloved by park visitors and staff members alike, who often said “Here comes Trouble” when they saw her approaching.

“Trouble brought a lot of joy to those who crossed her path. Her personality always shone through, and she made both park visitors and staff smile with her antics,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

Ten bison remain in William S. Hart Park. The bison herd has been a historical and cultural asset of William S. Hart Park since 1962.

More from LA County

Education Sep 13, 2023
share with
CSU tuition to increase 6% annually for 5 years by
LA County Sep 13, 2023
share with
Former Sheriff Villanueva to challenge Supervisor Janice Hahn by
LA County Sep 12, 2023
share with
LA County Supervisors vote to convene ‘symposium’ on street takeovers by
Community Sep 11, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County marks 9/11 anniversary with ceremonies by
Crime Sep 09, 2023
share with
Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents this week in LA County by
Business Sep 09, 2023
share with
Southern California gasoline prices see big daily price spikes by
More
Skip to content