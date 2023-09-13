‘Trouble,’ one of the oldest bison in LA County, dies

William S. Hart Park sign. | Photo by Edward Headington (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0)

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation announced Wednesday the death of a senior female bison, named “Here Comes Trouble,” at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.

Affectionately known as “Here Comes Trouble” or “Trouble” for short, the bison was one of the oldest and most feisty members of the bison herd living in the park, county officials said. She died over the weekend.

“We are saddened by the loss of Trouble, one of our most beloved bison at William S. Hart Park,” county Parks Director Norma Garcia-Gonzalez said in a statement. “Trouble was part of the L.A. County Parks family for 35 years. She will be greatly missed.”

Trouble was born at William S. Hart Park on April 12, 1988. She earned a reputation for high-spiritedness as she often picked fights with members of her herd, according to park officials.

Known for playfulness, she sometimes challenged the park staff by squaring up to their trucks during feeding time.

Park officials said she was beloved by park visitors and staff members alike, who often said “Here comes Trouble” when they saw her approaching.

“Trouble brought a lot of joy to those who crossed her path. Her personality always shone through, and she made both park visitors and staff smile with her antics,” Supervisor Kathryn Barger said.

Ten bison remain in William S. Hart Park. The bison herd has been a historical and cultural asset of William S. Hart Park since 1962.