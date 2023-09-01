fbpx Amid shortage, California mulls interstate compact for teachers
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Education / Amid shortage, California mulls interstate compact for teachers

Amid shortage, California mulls interstate compact for teachers

Education Sep 01, 2023

Photo by nappy via Pexels

by
share with

By Suzanne Potter, Producer

California’s ongoing teacher shortage is fueling interest in joining the new Interstate Compact for Teachers, which would smooth the way for out-of-state teachers to work in the Golden State.

Ten states have signed the compact so far. A bill for California to join them has passed the state Senate and is expected to be taken up by the Assembly Education Committee during the next session in January.

Adam Diersing, policy analyst for the National Center for Interstate Compacts, part of the Council of State Governments, part of the Council of State Governments, explained the purpose of the compact.

“The compact is mostly designed to reduce the strain and the individual burden on teachers, who are required to produce a great level of documentation, retake examinations that they took earlier in their career, and relitigate their experience in the new state,” Diersing outlined.

California faced a shortage of 10,000 teachers during the 2021-22 school year, but the California Teachers Association opposes the bill, saying it is unnecessary, as California already has a process to hire teachers from other states.

Diersing noted the compact started as a way to help military spouses find work when their families are transferred. Opponents worry about a potential “brain drain.”

“Some states are concerned that their teachers will utilize the compact to leave,” Diersing observed. “Frankly, we don’t foresee that being an issue. That hasn’t been an issue with existing licensure compacts that we’ve seen.”

Another bill in the California Legislature, Senate Bill 765, would make it easier for retired teachers to reenter the workforce. California also offers an earn-while-you-learn program to train new teachers. However, a recent report found applications for teaching credentials had fallen by 16% last year.

Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.

More from Education

Education Sep 01, 2023
share with
Caltech drops requirement for calculus, physics, chemistry courses by
Education Aug 30, 2023
share with
Study: Older women who maintain weight more likely to live to 90 by
Education Aug 29, 2023
share with
Police investigation prompts lockdowns of Tujunga area schools by
Crime Aug 26, 2023
share with
Ex-USC campus gynecologist pleads not guilty to sex charges by
Education Aug 22, 2023
share with
Storm forces closure of Coachella area schools; west county schools stay open by and
Education Aug 21, 2023
share with
USC hires University of Washington AD to lead athletics program by
More
Skip to content