10th bus with migrants from Texas-Mexico border arrives in LA

Politics Aug 28, 2023
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Union Station. | Photos courtesy of Gov Greg Abbott/YouTube; David Wilson/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
Another bus from Texas carrying migrants from south of the border arrived in Los Angeles Saturday, the 10th such arrival since June 14, Mayor Karen Bass’ office announced.

“One bus arrived around 11:08 AM PT this morning with migrants traveling from Texas. This is the 10th bus that has arrived,” said Zach Seidl, deputy mayor of communications and spokesperson for Bass.

“The city has continued to work with city departments, the county, and a coalition of nonprofit organizations, in addition to our faith partners, to execute a plan set in place earlier this year. As we have before, when we became aware of the bus yesterday, we activated our plan.”

The number of migrants on the most recent bus, and their exact place of departure and arrival, was not immediately announced.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been orchestrating the trips, saying Texas’ border region is “overwhelmed” by immigrants crossing the Mexican border.

“Texas’ small border towns remain overwhelmed and overrun by the thousands of people illegally crossing into Texas from Mexico because of President Biden’s refusal to secure the border,” Abbott said in a statement after the first bus arrived in Los Angeles in June.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status. Our border communities are on the front lines of President Biden’s border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border.”

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on June 9 seeking to formally establish the city as a “Sanctuary City.”

On Aug. 18, a council committee approved a motion calling for the City Attorney’s Office to investigate whether crimes were committed on or before June 14, when Abbott sent 42 migrants to Los Angeles.

