Woman says she jumped from Lyft car before unconscious driver crashed

| Photo by sergign/Envato Elements

A woman alleges in a new lawsuit against Lyft Inc. that she jumped out of a car window moments before her driver, who passed out while the car was in motion, crashed into a parked vehicle in 2021.

Lal Finci’s Santa Monica Superior Court lawsuit alleges negligence, negligent hiring, supervision and retention, negligent infliction of emotional distress, employer liability and breach of contract. Finci seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

A Lyft representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the suit brought Wednesday.

According to Finci’s complaint, she summoned a Lyft ride in the early afternoon of July 16, 2021, to travel from Santa Monica to Rodeo Drive. The driver told Finci that his spouse had cancer and that he needed to stop to buy some things from a 7-Eleven on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica, the suit states.

The driver returned 15 to 20 minutes later and asked Finci, “Are you ready for the ride?” according to the suit.

But the driver did not immediately leave until after Finci asked him if he was feeling all right and able to drive, the suit states. However, he drove unsafely and one passerby driver yelled at him, the suit states.

Finci, seeing that her driver’s hands were shaking, asked him to pull over and let her out, but he did not respond, the suit states.

A few moments later, Finci saw that the driver’s eyes were shut, so she reached over and tried to awaken him, according to the suit.

“He momentarily woke up and then passed out again,” the suit states.

Finci thought the car might crash soon and she tried to open the back door of the car, but it was locked, the suit states. She then rolled down the window and jumped out.

Moments after Finci’s body hit and rolled on the ground, she heard a loud crash from the driver’s car crashing into a parked vehicle a few hundred feet ahead of her, the suit states.

Finci suffered severe physical and emotional harm, according to her suit.