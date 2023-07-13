$14.5M in nonprofit grants up for grabs in Riverside County

| Image courtesy of Riverside County Housing and Workforce Solutions

The Riverside County Nonprofit Roundtable is now accepting applications for $14.5 million in funding that aims to help smaller organizations, officials said Thursday.

Grants through the Riverside County Nonprofit Assistance Fund are available for local orgs “to support direct funding, programs and technical assistance,” county officials said in a statement. “These grants aim to support and empower nonprofit organizations across Riverside County, enabling them to continue their valuable work in serving the community.”

Grants will be distributed equally among the county’s five supervisorial districts.

“Preference will be given to nonprofit organizations with operating budgets under $1 million, recognizing the unique challenges faced by smaller organizations and their importance within the local nonprofit sector,” officials said.

According to the county, nonprofits play an important part in addressing residents’ critical needs and improving the quality of life for individuals and groups.

“These grants will provide much-needed resources to support programmatic initiatives, direct assistance, and technical guidance to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of nonprofit organizations,” officials said.

Additional information about the Nonprofit Assistance Fund, grant applications, as well as full details about eligibility criteria, application requirements and submission deadlines are available at rivcohws.org/riverside-county-nonprofit.

Officials noted that “the application process is user-friendly and designed to ensure a transparent and streamlined experience for all applicants.”

The deadline for submitting grant applications is Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

“We are thrilled to launch the Riverside County Nonprofit Assistance Fund and offer this significant financial support to our local nonprofit community,” 2nd District Supervisor Karen Spiegel said in a statement. “These grants will enable nonprofits to expand their impact, enhance their capabilities, and continue their outstanding work in serving the diverse needs of our county residents.”

The Nonprofit Assistance Fund, which is administered by the county’s Housing and Workforce Solutions department, was established by the Board of Supervisors to provide nonprofits countywide with financial support, officials said.