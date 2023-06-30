fbpx LA council OKs $10M in funding for unarmed crisis response pilot program
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / LA council OKs $10M in funding for unarmed crisis response pilot program

LA council OKs $10M in funding for unarmed crisis response pilot program

Los Angeles Jun 30, 2023
LA City Council meeting on June 30, 2023.
The Los Angeles City Council Friday approved more than $10 million to execute contracts with three service providers who will respond to certain non-violent emergencies rather than armed police, and implement the city’s Unarmed Crisis Response Pilot Program.

In a 13-0 vote, with Councilman Curren Price absent, the council greenlighted a recommendation without prior discussion for Alcott Center for Mental Health Services, Exodus Recovery and Penny Lane Centers to implement a one-year pilot program for mobile crises response. The program is modeled after the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On the Streets Program in Eugene, Oregon.

According to city documents, the intent of the pilot program is to implement an unarmed crisis response model that would eventually operate citywide 24 hours per day, 365 days per year.

The three service providers will respond to non-violent 911 calls, such as mental health, substance abuse, suicide threats, behavioral distress, conflict resolution and welfare checks.

The council’s public safety and budget committees previously approved the recommendation laid out by the city administrative officer.

According to a report from Matt Szabo, city administrative officer, the Unarmed Crisis Response Pilot Program will utilize the Los Angeles Police Department dispatch system to receive calls. The program’s service areas will be established along service areas within LAPD Area Division boundaries.

The pilot program will operate in the following service areas:

  • Alcott Center for Mental Health Services in West L.A.;
  • Exodus Recovery in Southeast L.A., West L.A., Newton, Northeast L.A., Rampart; and
  • Penny Lane Centers will cover Devonshire, Mission, Van Nuys, North Hills.

In addition, the council further directed the city administrative officer to extend a request for proposals for additional service providers to apply and possibly expand the city’s Unarmed Crisis Response Pilot Program.

