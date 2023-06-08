Man with mental health disorder goes missing from La Puente area

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a man who went missing from the La Puente area.
Carlos Sandoval, 37, was last seen about 9 a.m. May 24 in the 1000 block of North Stimson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Sandoval is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He has a mustache, and he has a tattoo of “SANDOVAL” on his shoulder.
“Mr. Sandoval has been diagnosed with a mental health disorder,” a sheriff’s statement said. “His family is concerned with his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.”
Anyone with information on his whereabout was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.