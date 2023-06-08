fbpx Man with mental health disorder goes missing from La Puente area
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man with mental health disorder goes missing from La Puente area

Man with mental health disorder goes missing from La Puente area

Missing Jun 08, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find a man who went missing from the La Puente area.

Carlos Sandoval, 37, was last seen about 9 a.m. May 24 in the 1000 block of North Stimson Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Sandoval is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. He has a mustache, and he has a tattoo of “SANDOVAL” on his shoulder.

“Mr. Sandoval has been diagnosed with a mental health disorder,” a sheriff’s statement said. “His family is concerned with his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone with information on his whereabout was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

missing, sylmar, lake hughes
Missing Jun 08, 2023
share with
Authorities search for missing Sylmar man in Lake Hughes area by
missing, compton
LA County Jun 06, 2023
share with
Found: Man who went missing in Compton by
missing, MacArthur park, bipolar
Los Angeles Jun 05, 2023
share with
Missing Northern California woman last seen in MacArthur Park area by
missing, la mirada, heart failure
LA County Jun 03, 2023
share with
Man with history of heart failure reported missing in La Mirada by
Los Angeles Jun 02, 2023
share with
Found: 88-year-old man missing from Harvard Heights area by
missing, lancaster, teen
LA County Jun 01, 2023
share with
Teenage girl reported missing from Lancaster area by
More
Skip to content