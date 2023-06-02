fbpx 2 transients arrested in connection with Riverside building fire
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / 2 transients arrested in connection with Riverside building fire

2 transients arrested in connection with Riverside building fire

Crime Jun 02, 2023
Firefighters battle the blaze May 16 at an unoccupied building on Orange Street in Riverside. | Photo courtesy of the city of Riverside
by
share with

Authorities on Wednesday arrested two transients suspected of starting a fire in an abandoned building last month.

The Riverside Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Team and Riverside Fire Department arson investigators collaboratively developed information that led to identifying two local homeless men believed to have been involved in setting the fire, according to Riverside city officials. 

Both suspects were arrested in the 2900 block of Iowa Avenue — 41-year-old Isaac Gutierrez Avila of Riverside was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for arson and several misdemeanor warrants, officials said. He was still in custody, held on $50,000 bail. Pasha Sadavandi, 40, of Riverside, was also booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center as an accessory to arson, and was still in custody held on $25,000 bail.

Isaac Gutierrez Avila, left, and Pasha Sadavandi. | Photos courtesy of the city of Riverside

On May 16 at approximately 4:46 a.m., Riverside public safety dispatchers received reports of a structure fire at 3460 Orange St. in downtown Riverside. When firefighters arrived minutes later they discovered what appeared to be an unoccupied building with smoke and flames shooting out of the roof. The whole first floor to the two-story building was boarded, forcing firefighters to open the boarded areas and initiate an aggressive fire attack.

“Because the growth and development of the fire intensified with the potential of an imminent collapse of the structure, all fire personnel were removed from the interior and a defensive attack began with the goal of saving the surrounding buildings, including a nearby senior living facility,” officials said Friday in a statement announcing the arrests. 

Responders to the three-alarm blaze included five chief officers, five engine companies, three ladder trucks, one rescue squad, 33 firefighters, one safety officer, two arson investigators, as well as breathing support and mutual aid from the Riverside County Fire Department, American Medical Response, Riverside Public Works and Public Utilities and the Riverside Police Department.

“Once the visible fire was extinguished, it still took several days before a complete search inside the building for potential victims could begin due to the unstableness of the structure and smoldering areas within,” officials said. “Riverside Police maintained a security presence around fire scene overnight during this time.”

Nearly 6 million gallons of water were used to extinguish the fire by rotating engine crews for 16 consecutive hours, according to the city of Riverside, which owns the fire-ravaged property that now has an estimated multimillion-dollar monetary loss. The building has since been completely demolished.

The arson investigation was ongoing, and no further details were available. 

Anyone with additional information on this building fire or suspects should contact Fire Capt. Ray Mendoza at 951-826-5640 or RBMendoza@RiversideCA.gov, or Police Officer Mike Smith at 951-826-8715 or MikeSmith@RiversideCA.gov.

More from Crime

Crime Jun 02, 2023
share with
Woman gets 2 years for unemployment fraud during the pandemic by
Crime Jun 01, 2023
share with
Tensions running high ahead of Pride event at NoHo school by
Crime Jun 01, 2023
share with
LA sheriff’s deputy pleads not guilty to abusing 5-year-old son by
Crime May 30, 2023
share with
South Los Angeles taco truck robbed at gunpoint by
Crime May 30, 2023
share with
OCSD search for suspects in beating of Marines in San Clemente by
shooting shot
Crime May 27, 2023
share with
Gun violence: Shooting-related incidents in last 7 days in LA County by
More
Skip to content