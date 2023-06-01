Teenage girl reported missing from Lancaster area

Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing from the Lancaster area.
Harmony Elizabeth Boyd was last seen about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 43900 block of Emile Zola Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Boyd is Black, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.
“Ms. Boyd has burn marks on her hands,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s department. “Boyd’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”
Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.