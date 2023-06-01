fbpx Teenage girl reported missing from Lancaster area
Home / News / Missing / Teenage girl reported missing from Lancaster area

Teenage girl reported missing from Lancaster area

Missing Jun 01, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Thursday to find a 16-year-old girl who went missing from the Lancaster area.

Harmony Elizabeth Boyd was last seen about 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 43900 block of Emile Zola Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Boyd is Black, 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

“Ms. Boyd has burn marks on her hands,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s department. “Boyd’s family is concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

