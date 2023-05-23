fbpx Silver Alert: Missing 67-year-old man last seen in Bell Gardens
Silver Alert: Missing 67-year-old man last seen in Bell Gardens

Silver Alert: Missing 67-year-old man last seen in Bell Gardens

Missing May 23, 2023
Erides "Nery" Gonzales-Ochoa is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red and black short-sleeved buttoned shirt, black jeans and green shoes. | Photo courtesy of the Bell Gardens Police Department
A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for a 67-year-old man who went missing in Bell Gardens.

Erides “Nery” Gonzales-Ochoa was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday on Purdy Avenue and Lubec Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Bell Gardens Police Department.

Gonzales-Ochoa is Latino, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he is believed to be on foot and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a red and black short-sleeved buttoned shirt, black jeans and green shoes.

Anyone who has seen Gonzales-Ochoa or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the suspicious or disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

