fbpx Man arrested for alleged sex assaults of girls in Westlake Village
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Man arrested for alleged sex assaults of girls in Westlake Village

Man arrested for alleged sex assaults of girls in Westlake Village

Crime May 04, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls under 14 years of age while working as a private soccer coach in Westlake Village, and authorities Thursday urged other possible victims to contact detectives.

Ernandes Dasilva, 65, was arrested on Tuesday and released after posting $550,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

“The incidents occurred between 2011 and 2022 when Mr. Dasilva gave private soccer lessons in the city of Westlake Village,” a sheriff’s department statement said.

“Based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Dasilva’s access to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” the sheriff’s statement said. “Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau by calling the tip line at 877-710-5273, or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Crime

Crime May 04, 2023
share with
Gascón, Probation Department sued over El Monte officers’ deaths by
Crime May 03, 2023
share with
Probe continues into stabbing of 2 teens near LA High School by
Crime May 02, 2023
share with
Attorney for Bill Cosby, R. Kelly wants to join Harvey Weinstein defense by
Crime May 01, 2023
share with
Suspect charged for allegedly biting Off LAPD sergeant’s finger by
Crime May 01, 2023
share with
Search continues for man who allegedly murdered 5 neighbors in Texas by
Crime Apr 29, 2023
share with
Gun violence: LA County’s shooting-related incidents this past week by
More
Skip to content