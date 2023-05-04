Man arrested for alleged sex assaults of girls in Westlake Village

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two girls under 14 years of age while working as a private soccer coach in Westlake Village, and authorities Thursday urged other possible victims to contact detectives.
Ernandes Dasilva, 65, was arrested on Tuesday and released after posting $550,000 bail, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
“The incidents occurred between 2011 and 2022 when Mr. Dasilva gave private soccer lessons in the city of Westlake Village,” a sheriff’s department statement said.
“Based on the nature of the allegations and Mr. Dasilva’s access to children, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” the sheriff’s statement said. “Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.”
Anyone with information on the case was urged to contact the sheriff’s Special Victims Bureau by calling the tip line at 877-710-5273, or via email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.