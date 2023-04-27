Orange County COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady

| Photo courtesy of geralt/Pixabay

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained relatively stable this week with eight more deaths logged in April, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 infections stood at 79 last Wednesday, but was up to 86 this Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care remained at 12, the same as a week ago.

The county logged nine more fatalities, boosting the overall death toll to 8,109.

The eight fatalities in April boosted the month’s total to 13. The other fatality occurred in March, hiking last month’s death toll to 72.

February’s death toll also stands at 72 while January’s is 129.

Of those hospitalized in the county, 61% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. The ICU patients are 62% partly vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The number of residents fully vaccinated increased from 2,370,974 to 2,371,188. The number of residents who have received at least one dose is 227,534. The number of booster shots administered increased from 1,457,481 to 1,458,139.

The number of children up to 4 years old who have received at least one dose inched up from 19,324 to 19,372 with 12,652 fully vaccinated. Just 6.8% of the county’s population in the age group is fully vaccinated.

For 5- to 11-year-old children, 97,725 are fully vaccinated, about 36.9% of the age group. In the 12-to-17 age group, 69.7% are fully vaccinated.

The test positivity rate inched up from 3.9% last week to 4%, and remained at 3.4% in the health equity quartile, which measures the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

The positivity rate for those fully vaccinated with a booster went from 2.6 on April 9 to 2.7 on April 16. For those vaccinated with no booster, the rate went from 1.6 to 1.3. For those not vaccinated the rate went from 5.1 to 5.3.

The daily case rate per 100,000 went from 2.2 to 2.3 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag and remained at 2.1 in the adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag.

The county logged 562 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 718,380.

The OCHCA reports COVID-19 data every Thursday.