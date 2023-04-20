South Pasadena to host free, day-long celebration of music and art

| Courtesy photo

The 13th Annual Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl returns to South Pasadena’s central business district on Saturday, April 29 from 3 to 10 p.m.

The free, family-friendly festival will host over 75 musical acts, an Artisans’ Alley, a vintage flea market, interactive art activities, a children’s activity zone, beer gardens, food trucks, and special activities at area merchants. Visit TheElectic.Rocks for performance schedules, a festival map, and more information on this showcase of South Pasadena’s talent and charm.

The Eclectic offers something for everyone, with 15 music stages featuring everything from jazz to indie rock, from up-and-coming singer-songwriters to LA music scene veterans. Many participating musicians are local favorites, including the Dave Tull Trio, which is kicking things off at the stage at Mamma’s Pizza at 3 p.m., and Cole Gallagher opening the stage at Old Focals at 3:30 p.m.

Chauncey Bowers returns to South Pasadena Theatre Workshop at 4 p.m., followed by David Plenn at 5 p.m. The local Chicago cover band, South Pasadena Transit Authority, rocks the Gold Line Stage at 5:30 pm.

These are just a few of the bands and musicians participating in this free, day-long festival! Music, art and commerce intertwine throughout the festival, with South Pasadena’s shops, galleries, and eateries treating visitors to pop-up galleries and special performances throughout the day. The festival’s Artisan’s Alley, a curated marketplace with 80 vendors offering unique and hand-crafted items, and the South Pas Vintage Village, featuring 25 vintage vendors, give Eclectic attendees more to explore while taking in the music.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to bike, walk, or take the Metro Gold Line to South Pasadena station at the heart of the fun. Those arriving by car can park at the Arroyo Golf Course, take the free Artmobile shuttle to Mission Street, or park in one of South Pasadena’s free public parking areas.