fbpx Ex-director of OC Democratic Party pleads guilty to attempted fraud
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Politics / Ex-director of OC Democratic Party pleads guilty to attempted fraud

Ex-director of OC Democratic Party pleads guilty to attempted fraud

Politics Apr 14, 2023
Melahat Rafiei speaks at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)
by
share with

A former executive director of the Democratic Party of Orange County pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge for attempting to defraud one of her political consultancy firm’s clients.

Melahat Rafiei, 45, of Anaheim, entered her plea to attempted wire fraud in Los Angeles federal court. Sentencing was set for Oct. 13, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rafiei, the principal and founder of Progressive Solutions Consulting, a Long Beach-based political consulting firm, also admitted that she agreed to bribe two members of the Irvine City Council — both on cannabis-related matters, court papers show.

She was a longtime leader in Orange County’s Democratic Party and formerly served as secretary of the California Democratic Party and state representative to the Democratic National Committee.

According to her plea agreement, from April to June 2018, Rafiei agreed to give at least $225,000 in bribes to Irvine City Council members in exchange for their introducing and passing a city ordinance that would allow Rafiei’s clients to open a retail cannabis store in Irvine.

In April 2018, Rafiei presented a business opportunity to an individual who was then employed in the medical cannabis industry and offered to introduce the person to an Irvine politician, who was not identified in court papers, prosecutors said.

The next month, Rafiei met with the unnamed elected official to discuss introducing an ordinance in Irvine that would legalize retail medical cannabis and ultimately benefit the individual’s business, court papers state.

Following the meeting, Rafiei asked the person’s business partner to pay her between $350,000 and $400,000 in exchange for getting the cannabis ordinance introduced, according to her plea agreement.

In September and October of 2019, Rafiei falsely represented to a commercial cannabis company owner that, in exchange for a payment of at least $300,000, she would work to pass a cannabis-related ordinance in Anaheim that would benefit and be specifically tailored for the company owner’s business, her plea agreement says.

However, Rafiei already had been working on such an ordinance for other paying clients, court papers show.

Rafiei then falsely represented to the victim that she would keep only $10,000 of the payment in exchange for her purported work. In fact, Rafiei intended to keep $100,000 of the payment, prosecutors said.

Rafiei faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison, prosecutors noted.

More from Politics

Los Angeles Apr 14, 2023
share with
Padilla, Alcaraz head to June 27 run off in 6th District special election by
Environment Apr 14, 2023
share with
LA City Council seeks to increase local water supply by
Politics Apr 14, 2023
share with
Billionaire Harlan Crow bought property from Clarence Thomas. The justice didn’t disclose the deal. by
Los Angeles Apr 14, 2023
share with
Mistrial declared in Raymond Chan public corruption trial in LA by
Politics Apr 13, 2023
share with
Riverside council OKs effort to develop Korean-American center  by
Los Angeles Apr 12, 2023
share with
LA City Council looks to review effectiveness of anti-camping law by
More
Skip to content