Inland Empire food bank to host gala fundraiser

Hors d'oeuvres and a whole lot more elegant fare will be served at the Million Meals Gala. | Photo courtesy of FARSB/Facebook

A local food bank is partnering with the San Manuel tribe for a fundraising gala event scheduled for April 22.

Feeding America Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, or FARSB, is hosting the Annual Million Meals Gala: Run for the Roses presented by San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

This year’s theme is the Kentucky Derby, and the gala will feature special award recognitions, live and silent auctions and a gourmet dinner, according to an announcement from FARSB.

“FARSB’s goal for this event is to raise one million meals for the Inland Empire and to combat food insecurity,” the organization’s announcement said. “With your help, we can continue the fight until we have a hunger-free IE.”

More information on the event and sponsorship opportunities is available at feedingie.org/gala or by contacting Angela Jugon, ajugon@feedingamericaie.org. Ticket sales concluded April 7.

“This is an excellent opportunity for people to come out and learn about our organization, our mission, and how we are helping the Inland Empire community,” FARSB Development Director Angela Jugon said in an email to HeySoCal.com.

“This is our largest and most anticipated event of the year,” Jugon said. “We transform our food distribution warehouse into an awe-inspiring event venue. This year, our event will be derby themed. The night includes a gourmet dinner, live/silent auction, best-dressed raffle, and other activities. We will also showcase some special partners from 2022 during our award ceremony.”

On why San Manuel got involved with the gala event, tribal sponsorships manager Robin Alcantara said via email, “Combatting food insecurity in the Inland Empire is a seemingly impossible task. Still, with the funds from the Million Meals Gala … we WILL provide a million meals to our community. Responding to the needs of communities within our Serrano ancestral lands is critical to our Tribe.

“This is an opportunity for fun and impact,” Alcantara said. “Getting involved demonstrates your commitment to providing a hand up to families and individuals when they need it the most.”

The gala is set for 6 p.m., April 22 at the FARSB Warehouse located at 2950 Jefferson St. Suite B in Riverside.