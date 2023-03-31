fbpx LA soldier killed in Kentucky helicopter crash with 8 others
LA soldier killed in Kentucky helicopter crash with 8 others

Los Angeles Mar 31, 2023
Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, 27. | Photo courtesy of 101st Airborne Division
One of the nine Army soldiers killed when a pair of Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training session near Fort Campbell in Kentucky was a Los Angeles resident, Army officials said Friday.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning during what was described as a routine training operation.

Among the nine soldiers who died was Sgt. Isaac John Gayo, 27, of Los Angeles, according to the Army.

Also killed were:

  • Warrant Officer 1 Jeffery Barnes, 33, of Milton, Florida;
  • Cpl. Emilie Marie Eve Bolanos, 23, of Austin, Texas;
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Zachary Esparza, 36, of Jackson, Missouri;
  • Staff Sgt. Joshua C. Gore, 25, of Morehead City, North Carolina;
  • Warrant Officer 1 Aaron Healy, 32, of Cape Coral, Florida;
  • Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell, 30, of Mountain Brook, Alabama;
  • Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, 32, of Rolla, Missouri; and
  • Sgt. David Solinas Jr, 23, of Oradell, New Jersey.

“This is a time of great sadness for the 101st Airborne Division,” Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell, said in a statement. “The loss of these soldiers will reverberate through our formations for years to come. Now is the time for grieving and healing. The whole division and this community stand behind the families and friends of our fallen soldiers.”

