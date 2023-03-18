fbpx March 20 is voters' last day to register for CD6 special election
March 20 is voters' last day to register for CD6 special election

March 20 is voters’ last day to register for CD6 special election

Politics Mar 18, 2023
| Photo by joaquincorbalan/Envato Elements
by
Monday is the final day for voters to register and be mailed a vote for the Los Angeles City Council 6th District’s special election.

According to the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office, voter registration applications are available countywide at most governmental buildings, including post offices, libraries, Department of Motor Vehicles and Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s offices.

Voters were encouraged to check their voter registration to ensure they are registered and that their information is current.

If an eligible voter misses the registration deadline, that person will not be issued a vote-by-mail ballot but can still vote in-person at any voting center beginning March 25. Voting registration can be done online at lavote.gov.

