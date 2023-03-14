fbpx Horse dies from training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Orange County / Horse dies from training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course

Horse dies from training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course

Orange County Mar 14, 2023
Los Alamitos Race Course. | Photo courtesy of Montanabw/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)
by
share with

Another racehorse has died from a training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials confirmed.

Cailin Diana, a 4-year-old filly with seven career races — including four in Kentucky — suffered a “sudden death” Monday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. She was owned by George Coleman and trained by Philip D’Amato. Her jockey was Luis Contreras.

Her last official workout was March 6 on Los Alamitos’ dirt course, according to the industry website Equibase.

Cailin Diana is the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year.

More from Orange County

Crime Mar 13, 2023
share with
Orange County Jail escape ‘mastermind’ tells his side of the story by
missing, laguna woods, silver alert
Missing Mar 13, 2023
share with
CHP seeks public’s help to find woman missing in Laguna Woods by
Orange County Mar 11, 2023
share with
Pat McCormick, Olympic diving champ from Seal Beach, dies at 92 by
gasoline truck, gas station
Business Mar 11, 2023
share with
Average gasoline prices drop in Los Angeles, Orange counties by
Crime Mar 10, 2023
share with
Baby abandoned in Fullerton gas station restroom; woman arrested by
Orange County Mar 09, 2023
share with
State, Huntington Beach announce dueling lawsuits over housing by
More
Skip to content