Horse dies from training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course
Another racehorse has died from a training injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials confirmed.
Cailin Diana, a 4-year-old filly with seven career races — including four in Kentucky — suffered a “sudden death” Monday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. She was owned by George Coleman and trained by Philip D’Amato. Her jockey was Luis Contreras.
Her last official workout was March 6 on Los Alamitos’ dirt course, according to the industry website Equibase.
Cailin Diana is the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Cypress track this year.