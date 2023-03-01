fbpx LA County gasoline price jumps to highest level since Dec. 4
LA County gasoline price jumps to highest level since Dec. 4

Business Mar 01, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Gene Gallin/Unsplash
by
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday for the 28th consecutive day, increasing 1.3 cents to $4.856, its highest amount since Dec. 4.

The average price has increased 29.2 cents over the past 28 days, including one-tenth of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.9 cents more than one week ago and 29.2 cents higher than one month ago but 4.2 cents less than one year ago.

The average gasoline price has dropped $1.638 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The Orange County average price rose 2.2 cents to $4.825, its highest amount since Dec. 1, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent. It is 2.7 cents more than one week ago and 33 cents higher than one month ago but 4.5 cents less than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has dropped $1.634 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

A run of 29 decreases in 31 days to the national average gasoline price ended with an increase of two-tenths of a cent to $3.359. It dropped 15.3 cents over the previous 31 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 3.8 cents less than one week ago, 14.2 cents lower than one month ago and 26 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.657 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

