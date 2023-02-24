Riverside County’s midyear finances better than projected

| Photo by leungchopan/Envato Elements

Riverside County government’s financial position going into the second half of the current fiscal year is better than predicted, with discretionary revenue now on track to beat initial estimates by almost $100 million, though cost pressures are impacting operations, according to a report that the Board of Supervisors will review next week.

“Although the near-term outlook appears stable, we have challenges looming in the coming fiscal years,” the county’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Van Wagenen said. “While we continue to project increased revenues, the pace of growth is slowing significantly while costs continue to rise to maintain the status quo, let alone increase service levels or initiate new programs.”

The Executive Office said that discretionary revenue will likely exceed initial projections by $89 million at the end of 2022-23, topping out at $1.102 billion, rather than the $1.013 billion originally projected at the outset of the current fiscal year on July 1, 2022.

The gains are mostly the result of higher tax receipts, as residents shelled out more for goods and services, as well as greater earnings from the county’s investment pool.

Property tax receipts are expected to expand by $21.5 million more than what officials estimated, while the county will likely take in $6.2 million in additional sales and use taxes, and separately, the county’s share of statewide Property 172 Public Safety Sales Tax revenue is projected to be $13.4 million greater than first estimated, according to the midyear budget report, which will be scrutinized as part of the board’s policy agenda.

Interest earnings within the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s investment pool, containing a range of fixed instrument products, are expected to be $35 million to $45 million more than earlier estimated, officials said.

The returns stem directly from the Federal Reserve Bank’s ongoing hikes to the benchmark lending rate — pushing interest rates higher on the county’s investments — a process that began last May as part of a liquidity pullback strategy to attack 40-year high inflation.

The Executive Office said that the fund balance will probably continue to benefit from the Fed’s new monetary policy, which is “expected to continue … within the forecast horizon.”

At midyear, multiple county agencies were contending with higher cost pressures, requiring bigger outlays to deal with them, the Executive Office stated. Most of the budgetary challenges were driven by revised or renewed collective bargaining agreements guaranteeing cost-of-living and merit pay hikes, as well as more county obligations to pay health insurance. However, some of the costs were tied to building maintenance and expansions, officials said.

The Riverside University Health System announced the largest appropriations need at $105.45 million. RUHS runs the only public hospital in the county, and the bulk of patients are at or near the poverty level. The agency said that “increased patient demand” had required “additional staffing and supplies to provide the necessary patient care.”

Essentially all of the increased appropriations for what remains of 2022-23 will be covered through federal and state reimbursements, the EO said.

Among public safety agencies, the Fire Department had the largest appropriations request at $8 million. But the lion’s share of the expense will be covered via municipalities’ payments to the department under contracts with the county.

Of the $155.95 million in new appropriations requests at midyear, only $11 million will be drawn directly from the general fund, according to the EO.

Officials said that the county reserve pool is now projected to be $537 million, compared to $511 million projected in November. The original estimate in June was $368 million.

The board approved a $7.45 billion budget for 2022-23, roughly 8% larger than the 2021-22 budget of $6.88 billion. Most of that money is comprised of nondiscretionary, or programmed, budget appropriations and includes “pass-through” revenue streams from the state and federal governments.

The county received almost $500 million in 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief & Economic Security Act allocations and another $480 million in 2021 American Rescue Plan Act money, and Van Wagenen acknowledged in June that just under 10% of the federal infusions were being applied to “budget stabilization” in 2022-23.

The funds have been used for homeless and rental assistance programs, along with other social welfare efforts, but they’ve also been appropriated for multiple infrastructure or capital improvement projects.