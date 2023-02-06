Warmer weather on the way for LA; winds likely to continue
A cold front brought chilly weather to parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties overnight and into Monday morning, but forecasters said gusty offshore winds will give the area a warmup in the coming days.
A winter weather advisory was in effect in Los Angeles Mountains overnight, but it was allowed to expire on schedule at 10 a.m. National Weather Service forecasters said the snow had tapered off and would not create any more issues along the Grapevine stretch of the Golden State (5) Freeway. Forecasters noted that some gusty winds were still possible, gusting up to 45 mph.
A wind advisory that was in effect in Santa Clarita was also allowed to expire at 10 a.m.
Gusty winds impacted many areas of the Southland Sunday into Monday morning. Trees toppled by strong winds downed power lines and crushed cars in Santa Monica and in the Westlake neighborhood on Sunday night.
The Los Angeles County health officer issued a cold weather alert Sunday for the following areas:
- Santa Clarita Valley, Monday and Tuesday;
- Lancaster, Monday to Friday;
- Mount Wilson, Monday and Tuesday.
But forecasters said a warming trend will arrive by Tuesday.
“Gusty offshore winds will continue much of the week across wind prone areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with Tuesday likely seeing the strongest winds with gusts in the 30 to 45 mph range,” according to the NWS. “A warming and drying trend will continue Tuesday through Thursday, with minimum humidities between 10 and 20 percent common, and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s by midweek.”
Conditions are expected to cool off again by the weekend, with some light showers possible, forecasters said.