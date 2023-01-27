fbpx San Gabriel Valley small businesses to gather at MegaMix Expo
San Gabriel Valley small businesses to gather at MegaMix Expo

San Gabriel Valley Jan 27, 2023
Existing and innovative new businesses in the San Gabriel Valley will be featured at the Second Annual San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo Thursday, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Hilton Los Angeles/San Gabriel Valley.

“Following the success of our first event, we are pleased to produce our Second Annual MegaMix Expo empowering businesses within our community,” said Tony Chi-su Gutierrez, founder of San Gabriel Valley MegaMix Expo. More than 1,000 registrants attended the first expo.

“The event is a unique networking opportunity for small business owners, entrepreneurs, and their clients to buy, shop, support and invest in the community. Attendees include representatives and buyers from startups to Fortune 500 companies. With networking, live music, food vendors, a fashion show and raffles, this exciting Expo launches our 2023 regional recovery program for businesses affected by the COVID-19 shutdown,” he said.

The event provides a networking venue that promotes business opportunities, wellness, and education. By highlighting community leaders and decision-makers, the program will include workshops on how to form an LLC and two presentations on nonprofit formation and grant writing.

Registration for the event is at www.sgvmegamixexpo.com. A few exhibitor booths are still available. Receive $10 off the price of admission by using promo code 10offMegaMix. Further information is available by calling Tony Chi-Su Gutierrez at (714) 655-4894.

