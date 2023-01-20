LA County sheriff’s deputy commits suicide at Santa Clarita bar
An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita, and the death was being treated as a suicide, officials said.
The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.
The sheriff’s department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty at the time and the death was being regarded as a suicide. The name of the deputy was not released by the department.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna was at the Santa Clarita Valley Station Friday morning to talk to deputies, ABC7 reported.
Later Friday morning, Luna presided over a graduation ceremony in East Los Angeles for 81 new deputies and police officers.
The father of the deputy, who asked not to be named, told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that his son, who was 33 years old, served two tours in Afghanistan during his four years in the Marines, and had three years with the sheriff’s department.
“He was a real hero,” the father said.
The deputy was not assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley station at the time of the shooting, according to The Signal.