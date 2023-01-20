fbpx LA County sheriff's deputy commits suicide at Santa Clarita bar
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / LA County sheriff’s deputy commits suicide at Santa Clarita bar

LA County sheriff’s deputy commits suicide at Santa Clarita bar

LA County Jan 20, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot himself Friday at a bar in Santa Clarita, and the death was being treated as a suicide, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 a.m. at Mabel’s Roadhouse in the 26300 block of Bouquet Canyon Road.

The sheriff’s department confirmed to City News Service that the deputy was off-duty at the time and the death was being regarded as a suicide. The name of the deputy was not released by the department.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna was at the Santa Clarita Valley Station Friday morning to talk to deputies, ABC7 reported.

Later Friday morning, Luna presided over a graduation ceremony in East Los Angeles for 81 new deputies and police officers.

The father of the deputy, who asked not to be named, told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal that his son, who was 33 years old, served two tours in Afghanistan during his four years in the Marines, and had three years with the sheriff’s department.

“He was a real hero,” the father said.

The deputy was not assigned to the Santa Clarita Valley station at the time of the shooting, according to The Signal.

More from LA County

Health Jan 20, 2023
share with
Casa Colina Hospital awarded grant to finish musical playground for kids with disabilities by
LA County Jan 20, 2023
share with
Beverly Hills councilman’s son granted diversion in political impersonation case by
LA County Jan 20, 2023
share with
LA County sheriff’s academy graduates 81 new deputies, police officers by
Business Jan 20, 2023
share with
LA County unemployment rate decreases slightly in December by
Health Jan 19, 2023
share with
LA County logs 1,502 more COVID cases, 31 virus-related fatalities by
LA County Jan 19, 2023
share with
Actor Julian Sands 1 of 2 hikers missing in San Gabriel Mountains by
More
Skip to content