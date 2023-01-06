fbpx Seal Beach Pier closed due to storm damage
Seal Beach Pier closed due to storm damage

Seal Beach Pier closed due to storm damage

Orange County Jan 06, 2023

Seal Beach Pier. | Photo by tdlucas5000 (CC BY 2.0)

by
The Seal Beach Pier was closed by the city Friday due to damage sustained during this week’s storm and associated high surf and wind.

According to the city, a portion of the pier was damaged overnight, including the boat ramp used by oil platform workers. There was no immediate timeline on when the pier will be reopened, with officials saying in a statement that it will remain closed “until it has been repaired and deemed safe for use.”

“Seal Beach Marine Safety, Public Works, and Police Departments, along with the Orange County Fire Authority, had been actively monitoring the storm and taking steps to prepare for any issues related to the extreme weather, including checking water pumps and deploying additional resources and signage,” according to the city. “City personnel will determine the extent of the pier damage and continue to monitor any upcoming weather events.”

Although the storm system that battered the region over the past two days has moved out of the area, the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for Orange County beaches that will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Friday. Forecasters said waves of 8 to 10 feet are expected, with some sets up to 12 feet.

After 6 p.m., a beach hazards statement will be in place until Saturday afternoon, with waves of 5 to 7 feet anticipated, according to the NWS.

Skip to content