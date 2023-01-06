fbpx Georgia, TCU set to arrive at LAX for title game
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / Georgia, TCU set to arrive at LAX for title game

Georgia, TCU set to arrive at LAX for title game

Sports Jan 06, 2023

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

by
share with

The Georgia and TCU football teams are scheduled to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport Friday, three days before meeting at SoFi Stadium for the national championship.

Reigning national champion Georgia (14-0) earned its berth in the College Football Playoff title game by defeating Ohio State, 42-41, in Saturday’s second semifinal, overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in a game that was not decided until Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt with three seconds to play.

TCU (13-1) defeated Michigan, 51-45, earlier Saturday in the other semifinal.

The Bulldogs were ranked first in the final College Football Playoff national rankings that determined the semifinal matchups while the Horned Frogs were ranked third.

While Georgia is seeking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since Alabama in 2011 and 2012, TCU is seeking its first title since 1938.

The Horned Frogs are also seeking to become the first team since Michigan State in 1965 to win a national championship after having a losing record the previous season and the fifth team all time. TCU was 5-7 in 2021 with Gary Patterson fired eight games into the season, his 21st as its coach.

Sonny Dykes was hired following the season to replace Patterson after coaching SMU the previous four seasons. Among the coaches moving with Dykes from SMU to TCU was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Oddsmakers have made Georgia a 12 1/2-point favorite. ESPN Analytics gives the Bulldogs a 72.9% percent chance of winning Monday.

“It will be a big challenge for us but our players have been able to overcome challenges all year and we’re excited about an opportunity to try to do it again,” Dykes said.

More from Sports

Sports Jan 05, 2023
share with
Georgia-Ohio State football semifinal leads prime-time TV ratings by
Los Angeles Jan 04, 2023
share with
LeBron James questionable for Lakers’ game against Heat by
Los Angeles Jan 03, 2023
share with
LA Sparks name Karen Bryant as GM, chief administrative officer by
Orange County Jan 03, 2023
share with
2 horses die from racing injuries at Los Alamitos track by
Rose Bowl
Pasadena Independent Jan 02, 2023
share with
Big plays lead to Penn State’s 35-21 Rose Bowl win over Utah by
Community Dec 29, 2022
share with
Beef Bowl set to resume after two-year hiatus by
More
Skip to content