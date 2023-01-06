Georgia, TCU set to arrive at LAX for title game

The Georgia and TCU football teams are scheduled to arrive at Los Angeles International Airport Friday, three days before meeting at SoFi Stadium for the national championship.

Reigning national champion Georgia (14-0) earned its berth in the College Football Playoff title game by defeating Ohio State, 42-41, in Saturday’s second semifinal, overcoming a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit in a game that was not decided until Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal attempt with three seconds to play.

TCU (13-1) defeated Michigan, 51-45, earlier Saturday in the other semifinal.

The Bulldogs were ranked first in the final College Football Playoff national rankings that determined the semifinal matchups while the Horned Frogs were ranked third.

While Georgia is seeking to become the first team to win back-to-back championships since Alabama in 2011 and 2012, TCU is seeking its first title since 1938.

The Horned Frogs are also seeking to become the first team since Michigan State in 1965 to win a national championship after having a losing record the previous season and the fifth team all time. TCU was 5-7 in 2021 with Gary Patterson fired eight games into the season, his 21st as its coach.

Sonny Dykes was hired following the season to replace Patterson after coaching SMU the previous four seasons. Among the coaches moving with Dykes from SMU to TCU was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley, the younger brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley.

Oddsmakers have made Georgia a 12 1/2-point favorite. ESPN Analytics gives the Bulldogs a 72.9% percent chance of winning Monday.

“It will be a big challenge for us but our players have been able to overcome challenges all year and we’re excited about an opportunity to try to do it again,” Dykes said.