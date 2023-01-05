Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday.
Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times.
Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area and attended UC Irvine, where he was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper.
After his 2012 graduation, Yee worked at a New Mexico newspaper, covered crime for the Long Beach Press-Telegram and criminal justice for the Post and Courier in Charleston, South Carolina.
Yee started working for the Times from home in the summer of 2021, during the coronavirus pandemic, as a night reporter on the Metro staff, and most recently was one of 18 reporters on the Fast Break desk, according to the Times.
Yee is survived by his parents and two sisters.