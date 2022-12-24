fbpx CHP continues Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / CHP continues Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation

CHP continues Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation

Dec 24, 2022
| Photo courtesy of Chris Yarzab/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

Authorities in Los Angeles County and around the state are continuing a Christmas weekend enforcement effort targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws.

The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and will continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

During that period, all available officers will be assigned patrol duties, the CHP reported.

“With anticipated high volumes of traffic and impending winter storms, the CHP wants you to slow down, buckle up and never drive impaired,” said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray.

“Give yourself some extra time to get to your destinations, make sure your vehicles are fueled up and properly equipped for your travels and most of all, always designate a sober driver,” Ray said.

According to the CHP, 28 people were killed statewide in traffic crashes during the 54-hour Christmas weekend maximum enforcement period last year.

During that time, CHP officers made 341 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 1,151 citations for speeding violations and 16 citations for occupants not being properly restrained.

More from

Business Dec 24, 2022
share with
Average gasoline price increases for 1st time since early November by
covid patient, nurses, doctors, doctor, nurse, hospital
Health Dec 24, 2022
share with
LA County sees uptick in number of COVID-19 hospital patients by
Crime Dec 24, 2022
share with
Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Gardena identified by
Crime Dec 24, 2022
share with
Authorities ID Glendale resident killed in Sun Valley Kohl’s shooting by
Los Angeles Dec 24, 2022
share with
Judge: De Armas fans can claim false advertising against Universal by
Crime Dec 24, 2022
share with
‘Embarrassed’ ex-NFL star Willie McGinest apologizes for assault arrest by
Skip to content