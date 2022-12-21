fbpx Stephen Deitsch ends long tenure as Arcadia city attorney
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Arcadia Weekly / Stephen Deitsch ends long tenure as Arcadia city attorney

Stephen Deitsch ends long tenure as Arcadia city attorney

Arcadia Weekly Dec 21, 2022
Stephen Deitsch. | Photo courtesy of the city of Arcadia
by
The Arcadia City Council bid farewell to longtime City Attorney Stephen Deitsch, who attended his final council meeting Tuesday.

Deitsch, who is retiring from Arcadia city service, advised the council for over 37 years — 23 as city attorney and 14 years as special redevelopment counsel.

“What a pure delight it’s been to represent the city of Arcadia,” Deitsch said. 

“The city itself is so stable, the council members have been good stewards over the years. I know we now have three new council members who I’m very confident will carry on in the  tradition of Arcadia and be good stewards financially, watching the purse, and watching the city develop through sound land-use decisions and other decisions,” he said. “It’s just been personally sublime. It’s been wonderful for me, and I’ve enjoyed it very much.” 

Deitsch’s successor will be Michael Maurer, a colleague who works with Deitsch at the law firm Best Best & Krieger.

Maurer “has been doing a lot of good work for the city over the last few years,” Deitsch said. “He knows what’s going on in Arcadia and he’ll do very well, I’m sure.”

Deitsch, the City Council and city staff members exchanged words of parting praise. 

“I’ve worked with so many wonderful council members and city mangers, and I’m convinced … that the current City Manager Dominic Lazzaretto is unsurpassed in the state of California. … There’s none better,” Deitsch said.

“And we have a mayor who’s also energetic and primed to lead this city to do well,” Deitsch said.

Mayor Paul Cheng expressed regret about the city attorney’s departure: “I have worked with Mr. Deitsch now for two and a half, almost three years, and I just wanted to say how sad I feel that I will not be able to serve with you.” 

Deitsch remains the city attorney for two other Southern California cities — Upland, where he has served since 2021, and Big Bear Lake, where he has served since 1997.

share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
share with
