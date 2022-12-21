Lawsuit brought against ex-hollywood agent dismissed

Courtesy of Freedomtumz

A lawsuit for alleged assault brought by the ex-wife of a former top Hollywood agent who was previously accused of groping client Terry Crews was dismissed, according to court papers obtained Wednesday.

Trina Venit alleged in the lawsuit filed in June in Los Angeles federal court that Adam Venit “strangled her, punched her, kicked her and threw objects and food at her, forcibly restrained her robbing her of her freedom of movement for the sole purpose of continuing to abuse her, leaving her bloodied, bruised and physically and emotionally scarred.”

In a written ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Fernando M. Olguin dismissed the suit without prejudice, meaning the plaintiff may file a new claim at a later date.

A representative for Adam Venit could not immediately be reached for comment.

Adam Venit, who once represented Adam Sandler, Sylvester Stallone and others, stepped down as the head of WME’s film department four years ago after he was accused of groping Crews, an actor and former NFL player, at a Hollywood party in 2016.

After the alleged assault, Crews filed a police report, but both the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office and City Attorney’s Office declined to file charges. A lawsuit brought by the ex-athlete against his former agent was settled.

According to Trina Venit’s complaint, “Adam’s brazen public assault on an imposing male former professional athlete pales in comparison to the abuse Adam has and continues to inflict on his wife behind closed doors.”

During their 20-year marriage, Adam Venit’s “drug, steroid and alcohol use spiraled out of control. Not surprisingly, his behavior, abuse and coercive control over Trina has since become more erratic and disturbing, leaving her in grave fear for her life,” the 18-page complaint alleged.

When the suit was filed, the couple were in the midst of divorcing, according to the lawsuit.