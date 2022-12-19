fbpx LAUSD reports record-high graduation rate for 2021-22
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Education / LAUSD reports record-high graduation rate for 2021-22

LAUSD reports record-high graduation rate for 2021-22

Education Dec 19, 2022
Student Graduation Illustration by 2sideswork
by
share with

The Los Angeles Unified School District had an 86.1% four-year graduation rate in the 2021-22 school year, its highest-ever, the district announced Thursday.

The rate marked a 4.5% increase from 2020-21 and was up 7% from 2018- 19, according to the district.

“We are confident that early signs of success are beginning to manifest from the 2022-26 Strategic Plan and our vision of transforming Los Angeles Unified into the premiere urban district in the nation is being actualized,” Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said in a statement. “The Los Angeles Unified school community has demonstrated an indefatigable resiliency in the face of challenges from the pandemic, and this latest data point validates the progress we are making.”

District officials said the data showed increases in graduation rates for all student groups, including all ethnic categories, disabled students and English-learners. The district also reported a 2.4% increase in the number of graduating students that met all University of California and California State University A-G course requirements.

“Today we celebrate our students and this landmark achievement,” LAUSD Board President Kelly Gonez said in a statement. “With the dedication and support of our teachers, administrators and staff, our students were able to thrive and succeed despite the difficulties posed the last two years by the pandemic.”

More from Education

Education Dec 19, 2022
share with
Striking UC workers begin voting on tentative Labor Deal with University by
Business Dec 16, 2022
share with
UC workers on strike reach tentative labor deal with university by
UCLA, USC, football
Education Dec 14, 2022
share with
Regents OK UCLA move to Big Ten, but payment will be required by
Education Dec 12, 2022
share with
Psychologist alleges racism in LAUSD forced her resignation by
Business Dec 09, 2022
share with
UC student workers agree to mediation in hopes of resolving strike by
Crime Dec 08, 2022
share with
Sheriff’s department investigating how kids obtained cannabis-laced snacks by
More
Skip to content