2 alleged burglars arrested in Arcadia after fleeing in U-Haul truck
Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday.
Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
Officers tried to stop the truck and after a short pursuit, the vehicle pulled over and the two occupants were detained. Police allegedly discovered property from the business as well as a sledge hammer, bolt cutters and flashlights. The two suspects — one from West Covina and the other from Los Angeles — were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, evading and possession of burglary tools.
One of the suspects is on probation for burglary.