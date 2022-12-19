fbpx 2 alleged burglars arrested in Arcadia after fleeing in U-Haul truck
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Arcadia Weekly / 2 alleged burglars arrested in Arcadia after fleeing in U-Haul truck

2 alleged burglars arrested in Arcadia after fleeing in U-Haul truck

Arcadia Weekly Dec 19, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Arcadia Police Department
Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.

Officers tried to stop the truck and after a short pursuit, the vehicle pulled over and the two occupants were detained. Police allegedly discovered property from the business as well as a sledge hammer, bolt cutters and flashlights. The two suspects — one from West Covina and the other from Los Angeles — were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, evading and possession of burglary tools.

One of the suspects is on probation for burglary.

