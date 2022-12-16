fbpx Driver in downtown Los Angeles hit-and-run sought
Los Angeles

Driver in downtown Los Angeles hit-and-run sought

Los Angeles Dec 16, 2022
The fleeing car. | Photos courtesy of LAPD
by
Authorities Friday appealed for the public’s help to find the hit-and-run motorist responsible for injuring a man who was crossing a street in the downtown Los Angeles area in November.

The man was in a crosswalk at Wilshire Boulevard and Francisco Street about 10:45 p.m. on Nov. 11 when he was hit by a car described as a “possible Tesla X,” according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“The driver failed to stop to render aid and identify him or herself,” police said in a statement. “The pedestrian sustained minor injuries.”

Security images of the car were circulated by police. The victim gave police a partial license number of 8WF023 or 8WFO23.

A standing reward of up to $5,000 has been offered by the city of Los Angeles for help in solving a hit-and-run.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Juan Campos 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call 877-LAPD-247, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

