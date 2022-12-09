fbpx Irwindale maker of popular Sriracha hot sauce settles labor lawsuit
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / Irwindale maker of popular Sriracha hot sauce settles labor lawsuit

Irwindale maker of popular Sriracha hot sauce settles labor lawsuit

San Gabriel Valley Dec 09, 2022
Sriracha chili sauce is manufactured by Huy Fong Foods Inc. in Irwindale. | Photo courtesy of Paul Navarez/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
by
share with

A former employee of an Irwindale company that produces the well-known Sriracha hot sauce has settled the lawsuit she filed against the firm on behalf of herself and other current and former workers in which she alleged they were not paid for all hours worked, the plaintiff’s attorney told a judge Friday.

Anna Valdez further alleged in her Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit against Huy Fong Foods Inc. — brought under the Private Attorneys General Act of 2004 — that she was required to work in sweltering conditions without air conditioning.

The suit sought civil penalties under PAGA and the state Labor Code. The settlement was announced by Valdez’s attorney during a status conference Friday before Judge Christopher K. Lui. No terms were divulged.

A stay the judge had put on the case on Jan. 20 so the parties could mediate was extended in September and was scheduled to expire Friday.

In their court papers, attorneys for the company said Valdez “primarily worked as a janitor” and should not be allowed to represent other employees with different hours and work conditions.

Huy Fong’s Sriracha sauce is a popular chili sauce often called “rooster sauce” due to the rooster on its bottle label.

According to the complaint filed in November 2020, Valdez and other workers often worked off the clock, including when they came on and off their shifts and breaks at the same time, resulting in numerous people waiting to clock in and out.

“This time spent waiting in these … lines was required by (Huy Fong) … before employees could begin and/or resume working on the clock,” according to the suit, which also alleged the workers were regularly required to don and take off their protective apparel before clocking in from lunch and had to wait in line to clock back in after meals.

In order to be clocked back in on time, they had to join the line early, causing them to spend time “under the employer’s control doing a required task” while unpaid and off the clock, the suit alleged.

Meal breaks were also late, short and sometimes missed, according to the complaint.

Huy Fong’s warehouse had air conditioning in limited locations, but not in the section where Valdez was forced to work “in unbearable heat and found herself sweating while working,” the suit alleged.

The only cooling provided to employees in many parts of the warehouse were fans that recirculated the heat, according to the suit.

Valdez left the company in May 2020, the suit stated.

More from San Gabriel Valley

gun, gunman, shooting, handgun, pistol, criminal
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa by
LA County Dec 09, 2022
share with
Average LA County gas price drops for 29th consecutive day by
shooting shot
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
Azusa officials to hold community meeting to address shootings by
Community Dec 08, 2022
share with
Monrovia tree ornament: ‘Public art that you hold in your hand’ by
Community Dec 08, 2022
share with
Holiday concert and tree lighting set for Saturday at Pasadena park by
Health Dec 07, 2022
share with
City of Hope awarded $8M for prostate cancer research by
More
Skip to content