Holiday concert and tree lighting set for Saturday at Pasadena park

La Pintoresca Park in Pasadena will host a holiday concert that will feature lots of activities, food and a variety of music and dance performances.
Billed as a “fun-filled, family-friendly event,” an announcement by the city of Pasadena listed activities at this festive event titled “Tunes, Toys and Trees” that include a “lil elves” play zone for toddlers, a toy giveaway, free photos with Santa, arts and crafts provided by Armory Center for the Arts and a tree lighting ceremony.
The concert will feature Beyond Sound Band, Atoya Turrentine, Covered Future, Outspoken Dance Company, the city of Pasadena’s After School Adventure Program cheer squad and special guest KJLH Radio Free Voices.
Traditional Mexican holiday fare — tamales and champurrado — will be served to holiday concert attendees.
Tunes, Toys and Trees happens from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at La Pintoresca Park, located at 45 E. Washington Blvd.
This event is hosted by the Pasadena Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department and Pasadena Public Library. For more information, call the La Pintoresca Teen Education Center at (626) 345-0708 or the La Pintoresca Branch Library at (626) 744-7268.