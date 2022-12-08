fbpx Monrovia tree ornament: 'Public art that you hold in your hand'
Monrovia tree ornament: 'Public art that you hold in your hand'

Monrovia tree ornament: ‘Public art that you hold in your hand’

Monrovia Weekly Dec 08, 2022
Monrovia's 2022 holiday tree ornament. | Photos courtesy of the city of Monrovia
The city of Monrovia is offering for the first time a limited quantity of a winter holiday tree ornament that promotes and benefits public art.

“I call it an heirloom,” Councilman Sergio Jimenez said at the Monrovia CIty Council meeting Tuesday.

Referencing a Monrovia public art piece titled “A Book is a Dream That You Hold in Your Hand,” Jimenez said the ornament “is public art that you hold in your hand.”

“The design features a winter wonderland in Old Town Monrovia,” according to the product description on the city’s online store. “The beautifully crafted ornament is made of high quality ceramic, brilliantly designed by Monrovia artist, Austin Lubetkin.” 

The doubled-sided, 2.5 by 2.5 inches square ornament features the Art in Public Places logo and the artist’s name of artist on the back side. The very collectable tree ornament also comes with a gift box.

Proceeds from sales of the tree ornament benefit the city’s Art in Public Places program.

“I think we originally had 300, and they are selling very fast,” Jimenez said. “I anticipate that in a short period of time we’re going to actually run out.”

The Art in Public Places program receives funding from a 1% fee attached to to residential development projects that have five or more dwelling units and cost more than $1 million, or commercial real estate projects costing more than $1 million, according to the city’s website.

