Students suffer medical emergency after consuming substance at MoVal school

Three students suffered a medical emergency Wednesday after consuming an unknown substance at a Moreno Valley grade school.
The distress call was received at noon from the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
“We had students who did consume something,” Moreno Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Anahi Velasco told City News Service. “They’re getting checked out.”
Velasco declined to specify the substance that was ingested and prompted the 911 call.
According to the fire department, multiple engine crews and paramedic squads were sent to the location and rendered aid to a total of four youths, whose identities were not disclosed.
There were initial reports of a boy suffering from a possible drug overdose, but Velasco said that was not the case.
Three of the victims were taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the fire department.
One juvenile declined to go to the hospital, an agency spokeswoman said.