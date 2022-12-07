fbpx Students suffer medical emergency after consuming substance at MoVal school
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Top Posts / Students suffer medical emergency after consuming substance at MoVal school

Students suffer medical emergency after consuming substance at MoVal school

Top Posts Dec 07, 2022
British ambulance parked in a parking lot
by
share with

Three students suffered a medical emergency Wednesday after consuming an unknown substance at a Moreno Valley grade school.

The distress call was received at noon from the campus of Sunnymead Middle School, 23996 Eucalyptus Ave., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

“We had students who did consume something,” Moreno Valley Unified School District spokeswoman Anahi Velasco told City News Service. “They’re getting checked out.”

Velasco declined to specify the substance that was ingested and prompted the 911 call.

According to the fire department, multiple engine crews and paramedic squads were sent to the location and rendered aid to a total of four youths, whose identities were not disclosed.

There were initial reports of a boy suffering from a possible drug overdose, but Velasco said that was not the case.

Three of the victims were taken to nearby Riverside University Medical Center for further evaluation, according to the fire department.

One juvenile declined to go to the hospital, an agency spokeswoman said.

More from Top Posts

Business Dec 07, 2022
share with
UCLA forecast: Federal reserve decisions to heavily impact economic outlook by
Crime Dec 07, 2022
share with
Parks dept. says Griffith Park pony rides late in reporting four pony deaths by
Crime Dec 07, 2022
share with
Indicted LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas to have salary reinstated by
Environment Dec 07, 2022
share with
Evelyn, LA Zoo’s oldest gorilla, euthanized at age 46 by
Arcadia Weekly Dec 07, 2022
share with
3 new Arcadia council members sworn in, along with new mayor by
Crime Dec 07, 2022
share with
Highway officials crack down on `Ticket Fix-It’ scheme by
More
Skip to content