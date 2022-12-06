Barger directs $1M in office funds to boost patrols during shopping season
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Tuesday her office will make up to $1 million in discretionary funding available to sheriff’s stations in her district in hopes of boosting patrols and deterring crime during the upcoming holiday shopping season.
“This month’s busiest holiday shopping days are quickly approaching and the threat of increased criminal activity is real,” Barger said in a statement. “Last year’s smash-and-grab crime wave taught us we need to be ready to prevent theft before it happens. The funds I’m allocating to sheriff stations in the Fifth District will help provide more law enforcement patrols and increase their presence in the communities I represent.
“Everyone deserves to feel safe during the holidays, whether they work in retail, are out shopping for loved ones, or simply enjoying time off at home.”
According to Barger’s office, the funds will directed to bolster patrols at the sheriff’s stations in Altadena, Crescenta Valley, Lancaster, Palmdale and San Dimas.
“With Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s significant financial support, we will be increasing high visibility patrols in the unincorporated areas in the Fifth District, in an effort to deter crime and provide for a safer shopping experience,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement. “As always, we encourage the public to be aware of their surroundings, keep valuables hidden out of sight when parking their vehicle, and report any suspicious activity to their local sheriff’s station.”