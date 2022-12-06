People’s Choice Awards: How to watch, list of nominees
Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez are among the top nominees heading into Tuesday evening’s presentation of the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica.
Bad Bunny, Styles and Puth are all nominated for male artist of the year, along with Drake, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Luke Combs and The Weeknd. Nominated for top female artist are Beyoncé, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.
On the big screen, box office smash “Top Gun: Maverick” is up for movie of the year. It will compete for the honor with “Bullet Train,” “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” “Elvis,” “Jurassic World Dominion,” “Nope,” “The Batman” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
“Top Gun” stars Miles Teller and Tom Cruise are both nominated for male movie star of the year, as are Brad Pitt for “Bullet Train,” Chris Hemsworth for “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Chris Pratt for “Jurassic World Dominion,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Nope,” Dwayne Johnson for “Black Adam” and Ryan Reynolds for “The Adam Project.”
Battling for female movie star of the year are Elizabeth Olsen for “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Gal Gadot for “Death on the Nile,” Jennifer Garner for “The Adam Project,” Jennifer Lopez for “Marry Me,” Joey King for “Bullet Train,” Keke Palmer for “Nope,” Queen Latifah for “Hustle,” and Viola Davis for “The Woman King.”
During the ceremony, Shania Twain will perform and receive The Music Icon Award honoring her career, while Ryan Reynolds will receive The People’s Icon Award to note his contributions to the industry, and Lizzo will receive The People’s Champion Award for her commitment to diversity and inclusion.
“Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson will host the ceremony for the second year in a row.
Among those set to serve as presenters during the event are Amy Poehler, Billy Porter, Ana Gasteyer, David Spade, Dwyane Wade, Heidi Klum, Laverne Cox, Sarah Hyland, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Colin Hanks, Nikki Glaser, Niecy Nash-Betts and George and Mayan Lopez.
The awards show will air on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. on a tape-delayed basis on the West Coast.
Here is a complete list of nominations:
Male artist of 2022
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Drake
- Harry Styles
- Jack Harlow
- Kendrick Lamar
- Luke Combs
- The Weeknd
Female artist of 2022
- Beyoncé
- Camila Cabello
- Doja Cat
- Lady Gaga
- Lizzo
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Taylor Swift
Group of 2022
- BTS
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Blackpink
- Coldplay
- Imagine Dragons
- Maneskin
- OneRepublic
- Panic! At The Disco
Song of 2022
- “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
- “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé
- “First Class,” Jack Harlow
- “Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga
- “Me Porto Bonito,” Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone
- “Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
- “Wait For U,” Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Album of 2022
- Dawn FM, The Weeknd
- Growin’ Up, Luke Combs
- Harry’s House, Harry Styles
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
- Renaissance, Beyoncé
- Special, Lizzo
- Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny
Country artist of 2022
- Carrie Underwood
- Kane Brown
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Luke Combs
- Maren Morris
- Miranda Lambert
- Morgan Wallen
- Thomas Rhett
Latin artist of 2022
- Anitta
- Bad Bunny
- Becky G
- Shakira
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
New artist of 2022
- Chlöe
- Dove Cameron
- Gayle
- Latto
- Lauren Spencer-Smith
- Muni Long
- Saucy Santana
- Steve Lacy
Music video of 2022
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
- “As It Was,” Harry Styles
- “Left and Right” (feat. Jung Kook of BTS), Charlie Puth
- “Let Somebody Go,” Coldplay X Selena Gomez
- “Oh My God,” Adele
- “Pink Venom,” Blackpink
- “Provenza,” Karol G
- “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) Official,” BTS
Collaboration song of 2022
- “Left and Right,” Charlie Puth Featuring Jung Kook
- “Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
- “Do We Have a Problem?,” Nicki Minaj X Lil Baby
- “Freaky Deaky,” Tyga X Doja Cat
- “Hold Me Closer,” Elton John & Britney Spears
- “Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Featuring 21 Savage
- “Party,” Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro
- “Sweetest Pie,” Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
Concert tour of 2022
- BTS Permission to Dance on Stage
- Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour
- Billie Eilish: Happier Than Ever, The World Tour
- Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour
- Ed Sheeran Tour
- Harry Styles Love on Tour
- Lady Gaga: The Chromatica Ball
- Luke Combs: The Middle of Somewhere Tour
Social celebrity of 2022
- Bad Bunny
- Charlie Puth
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Reese Witherspoon
- Selena Gomez
- Snoop Dogg
Movie of 2022
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Elvis
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Nope
- The Batman
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
Comedy movie of 2022
- Fire Island
- Hustle
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Marry Me
- Senior Year
- The Adam Project
- The Lost City
- Ticket to Paradise
Action movie of 2022
- Black Adam
- Bullet Train
- Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Jurassic World Dominion
- The Batman
- The Woman King
- Thor: Love and Thunder
- Top Gun: Maverick
Drama movie of 2022
- Nope
- Death on the Nile
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Elvis
- Halloween Ends
- Luckiest Girl Alive
- Scream
- Where the Crawdads Sing
Male movie star of 2022
- Brad Pitt, Bullet Train
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
- Miles Teller, Top Gun: Maverick
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
Female movie star of 2022
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Joey King, Bullet Train
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
Drama movie star of 2022
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Daniel Kaluuya, Nope
- Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling
- Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
- Harry Styles, Don’t Worry Darling
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Halloween Ends
- Keke Palmer, Nope
- Mila Kunis, Luckiest Girl Alive
Comedy movie star of 2022
- Adam Sandler, Hustle
- Channing Tatum, The Lost City
- Jennifer Garner, The Adam Project
- Jennifer Lopez, Marry Me
- Julia Roberts, Ticket to Paradise
- Queen Latifah, Hustle
- Ryan Reynolds, The Adam Project
- Sandra Bullock, The Lost City
Action movie star of 2022
- Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder
- Chris Pratt, Jurassic World Dominion
- Dwayne Johnson, Black Adam
- Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Joey King, Bullet Train
- Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Zoe Kravitz, The Batman
Show of 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Better Call Saul
- Grey’s Anatomy
- House of the Dragon
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Saturday Night Live
- Stranger Things
- This Is Us
Drama show of 2022
- Better Call Saul
- Cobra Kai
- Euphoria
- Grey’s Anatomy
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Ozark
- The Walking Dead
- This Is Us
Comedy show of 2022
- Abbott Elementary
- Black-ish
- Only Murders in the Building
- Never Have I Ever
- Saturday Night Live
- The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Young Rock
- Young Sheldon
Reality show of 2022
- 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Selling Sunset
Competition show of 2022
- America’s Got Talent
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Bachelorette
- The Masked Singer
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- The Voice
Male TV star of 2022
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Ewan McGregor, Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Ice-T, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Female TV star of 2022
- Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Drama TV star of 2022
- Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Mandy Moore, This Is Us
- Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Comedy TV star of 2022
- Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
- Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
- Kristen Bell, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window
- Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Never Have I Ever
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
Daytime talk show of 2022
- Good Morning America
- Live with Kelly and Ryan
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Ellen DeGeneres Show
- The Jennifer Hudson Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The View
- Tuesday with Hoda and Jenna
Nighttime talk show of 2022
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tuesday evening with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Late Show with James Corden
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tuesday evening Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Competition contestant of 2022
- Charli D’Amelio, Dancing with the Stars
- Bosco, RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Gabby Windey, The Bachelorette
- Mayyas, America’s Got Talent
- Noah Thompson, American Idol
- Selma Blair, Dancing with the Stars
- Teyana Taylor, The Masked Singer
- Willow Pill, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Reality tv star of 2022
- Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
- Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Kenya Moore, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Khloé Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
- Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Bingeworthy show of 2022
- Bridgerton
- Bel-Air
- Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Inventing Anna
- Severance
- The Bear
- The Boys
- The Thing About Pam
Sci-fi/fantasy show of 2022
- House of The Dragon
- La Brea
- Moon Knight
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Stranger Things
- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- The Umbrella Academy
Social star of 2022
- Addison Rae
- Brent Rivera
- Charli D’Amelio
- Jay Shetty
- Khaby Lame
- Mikayla Jane Nogueira
- Mr Beast
- Noah Beck
Comedy act of 2022
- Amy Schumer: Whore Tour
- Chris Rock Ego Death World Tour 2022
- David Spade: Nothing Personal (Netflix)
- Jo Koy: Live from the LA Forum
- Kevin Hart: Reality Check
- Steve Martin & Martin Short You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Tuesday
- Wanda Sykes, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration (Netflix)
- Whitney Cummings, Jokes (Netflix)
Game changer of 2022
- Chloe Kim
- LeBron James
- Megan Rapinoe
- Nathan Chen
- Rafael Nadal
- Russell Wilson
- Serena Williams
- Steph Curry
Pop podcast of 2022
- Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
- Archetypes
- Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
- Call Her Daddy
- Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend
- Not Skinny But Not Fat
- SmartLess
- Why Won’t You Date Me? with Nicol