Antisemitic publication distributed in Culver City

Culver City police Monday said an “anti-Semitic hate publication” was distributed in a neighborhood over the weekend.
“On Sunday … the Culver City Police Department was made aware of an anti-Semitic hate incident that occurred in Culver City,” police said in a statement.
“The incident involved the distribution of (an) anti-Semitic hate publication in one Culver City neighborhood,” police said.
A number of people reported the incident, police said.
“The publication was produced by a known hate group who has distributed similar hate materials in surrounding cities,” police said.
“The Culver City Police Department condemns all forms of hate, and we stand in solidarity with our Jewish Community,” police said. ” We will utilize all resources available to us to fully investigate this matter and bring any criminal offenders that are identified to justice.”
Police have been working with neighboring law enforcement agencies on the case, along with community groups.
“Any criminal activity that is discovered as a result of this investigation will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for criminal filing consideration,” police said.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Culver City police Sgt. Edward Baskaron at 310-253-6316, or the watch commander at 310-253- 6202.