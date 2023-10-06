fbpx Dog adoption event kicks off Saturday at Van Nuys shelter
Dog adoption event kicks off Saturday at Van Nuys shelter

San Fernando Valley Oct 06, 2023

Photo by Mia Anderson on Unsplash

The Los Angeles Department of Animal Services will participate in the National Playgroup Rockstars Adoption event on Saturday, offering an opportunity for the public to meet social dogs.

There are 39 animal shelters across the country participating in Playgroup Rockstars Adoption event, including the East Valley Animal Services Center, located at 14409 Vanowen St. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., dogs will be placed in groups where they can play and let their personalities shine.

For those who adopt a Rockstar dog, adoption fees with be waived.

“The National Playgroup Rockstars event is a fantastic way to showcase some of our bigger dogs that have a harder time getting adopted, and to showcase the difference that our volunteers, and partner organizations make in the lives of the animals entrusted to our care in their journey to find new homes,” General Manager for Animal Services Staycee Dains said in a statement.

According to the department, this “one-of-a-kind” adoption event is designed to help shelter dogs find loving homes while promoting the importance of playgroups.

Petco Love, Dogs Playing for Life and BOBS from Skechers will also assist in the event.

Dogs Playing for Life created the unique playgroup shelter dog enrichment program operating with the philosophy of “Every Dog, Every Day, Let Them Play.” The goal is to ensure shelter pets’ “positively” experience life at an animal shelter, while providing shelter staff the information needed to help those pets find new loving homes.

“Events like Playgroup Rockstars allow dogs to have fun with each other and showcase their playful nature and true personalities. When people visit the shelter and see the dogs in action, they can better see these dogs as part of their family,” Aimee Sadler, founder of Dogs Playing for Life, said in a statement.

For people who already have dogs, they might be able to find that perfect match for their pets. For those considering adopting two dogs, the teams on the ground can help find a pair of dogs.

“Petco Love is so proud to showcase the incredible impact of playgroups on the lives of shelter dogs,” Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love, said in a statement. “Any pet parent who has more than one dog can tell you that dogs love to play together.”

The Department of Animal Services runs six city-shelters, offering adoptions, fostering opportunities, spay/neuter resources, programs to assist with keeping pets during financial hardships, volunteer opportunities and other resources for pet owners.

