CVUSD to distribute tribe-donated backpacks with supplies

The Coachella Valley Unified School District distributed 700 backpacks full of supplies for elementary school students on Friday, with more giveaways planned to the Morongo Unified School District and the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center on Monday.
The first distribution will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at 87-225 Church St. in Thermal, according to a joint statement from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and the CVUSD.
“These 700 backpacks from the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians are more than just supplies; they exemplify their commitment to our kids,” CVUSD Superintendent Luis Valentino wrote in a statement. “It’s amazing how much a backpack can mean to a student, and partnerships like this truly make a difference.”
Friday’s donation is the first of a series from the tribe to students in the region totaling more than 1,200 backpacks.
A second event will be held at noon Monday in Palm Vista Elementary School, 74350 Baseline Road in Twentynine Palms.
“Helping our community’s kids get a great start to a new school year is near and dear to the Tribe,” Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians Chairman Darrell Mike said in a statement. “We are committed to helping students by providing them with the tools they need to succeed throughout the school year.”
The Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms will receive 300 backpacks with school supplies at 2 p.m. Monday at 1551 Fifth St., officials said.
The district will distribute the backpacks on an as-needed basis.