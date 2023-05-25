fbpx Spooked horse sprints through Burbank, but safely returned to owner
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / Spooked horse sprints through Burbank, but safely returned to owner

Spooked horse sprints through Burbank, but safely returned to owner

San Fernando Valley May 25, 2023
Officer Nicholas Moreno rides Oreo back to its owner. | Photo courtesy of the Burbank Police Department/YouTube
by
share with

A spooked horse that went sprinting through Burbank streets gave spectators quite a sight, but the animal was safely recovered and reunited with its owner, police said Wednesday.

According to Burbank police, officers responded around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to Riverside Drive and Mariposa Street after receiving a report about a horse running loose. A woman told police the animal was frantically running down the street with a saddle attached, leading her to believe the owner had fallen from the horse and might be injured.

Responding officers found the horse — named Oreo — grazing on the front lawn of a residence. Officer Nicholas Moreno, who grew up around horses, calmly mounted the animal.

The horse’s owner was located at Mariposa Bridge near Valley Heart Drive and Mariposa Street. The owner said the horse had gotten spooked after a ride and ran off.

Moreno rode Oreo back to its owner, and the two were reunited, police said.

No injuries were reported.

More from San Fernando Valley

Crime May 25, 2023
share with
Metro bus driver hospitalized after stabbing; is transit system safe? by
Crime May 22, 2023
share with
SFV pair arrested for allegedly using darknet websites to sell drugs by
Los Angeles May 19, 2023
share with
LA council calls for report on relocation of Sun Valley Metrolink station by
Business May 18, 2023
share with
NLRB certifies union vote of NoHo topless dancers by
Business May 18, 2023
share with
Disney scrubs plan to relocate workers to Florida by
News May 17, 2023
share with
LAPD volunteer hospitalized after being stung in Encino bee swarm by
More
Skip to content