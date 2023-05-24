DeSantis set to launch presidential bid with Musk on Twitter Spaces

Ron DeSantis. | Photo courtesy of Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to launch his 2024 presidential campaign during a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk tonight, according to published reports. The announcement is highly anticipated, as DeSantis is seen as a leading contender for the Republican nomination and a potential challenger to former President Donald Trump.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and will be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, a supporter of DeSantis and close business adviser to Musk. The discussion is expected to touch on a range of topics, including DeSantis’ policy priorities and his vision for the country.

DeSantis has made a name for himself in Florida by pursuing a conservative agenda on issues such as race, gender, and education, and by challenging COVID protocols. He has also garnered attention for his strong stance against China and his opposition to progressive billionaire George Soros.

In addition to his Twitter Spaces announcement, DeSantis is expected to formally file his presidential paperwork with the Federal Election Commission and release a campaign launch video. A campaign kickoff rally is expected to follow in the coming weeks.

One potential factor in DeSantis’ campaign is his relationship with Musk, who has indicated in recent conversations with the governor that he does not believe Trump can win reelection. Musk, who has 140 million Twitter followers, could be a valuable financial backer for DeSantis if he throws his support behind the campaign.

While tonight’s announcement may be seen as a potential challenge to Trump’s grip on the Republican Party, DeSantis has been careful to distance himself from any overt criticism of the former president. Instead, he has focused on his own accomplishments in Florida and his commitment to conservative principles.

DeSantis’ wife Casey DeSantis is also expected to play a major role in his campaign, serving as one of his most influential advisors and helping to shape his image and his message as he seeks the presidency.

As the 2024 election cycle gets underway, DeSantis joins a crowded field of potential candidates for the Republican nomination, including Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, and several high-profile senators and governors.

Regardless of whether DeSantis ultimately secures the nomination, his announcement tonight is likely to be closely watched as a sign of the direction that the Republican Party is headed in the post-Trump era. With a staunchly conservative platform and a reputation for taking bold action on contentious issues, DeSantis could emerge as a potent force in American politics for years to come.