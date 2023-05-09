LA County’s average gasoline price falls to lowest amount since March 28

| Photo by MariaSiurt/Envato Elements

By Steven Herbert

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Tuesday to its lowest amount since March 28, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.859, one day after a run of 17 decreases in 19 days totaling 8.6 cents ended with an increase of one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 4.2 cents less than one week ago, 7.1 cents lower than one month ago and $1.026 below what it was one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.635 since rising to a record $6.494 on Oct. 5.

A run of 19 decreases in 20 days totaling 12.8 cents to the Orange County average price ended with an increase of a half-cent to $4.806. It is 4.3 cents less than one week ago, 10.7 cents lower than one month ago and $1.021 below what it was one year ago.

The Orange County average gasoline price has dropped $1.653 since rising to a record $6.459 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped for the 19th consecutive day following a 23-day streak of increases totaling 25.1 cents, falling 1.1 cents to $3.526. It has dropped 16 cents over the past 19 days, including three- tenths of a cent Monday. It is 7 cents less than one week ago, 7.5 cents lower than one month ago and 80.2 cents below what it was one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.49 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”