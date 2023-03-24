fbpx Helicopter crashes in hills north of Hemet, killing 2
Helicopter crashes in hills north of Hemet, killing 2

Helicopter crashes in hills north of Hemet, killing 2

Riverside County Mar 24, 2023
Bell 407 helicopter. | Photo courtesy of Robert Kowal/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
A turbine helicopter crashed Friday on a hillside in Lakeview, killing the two people on board.

The fatal crash occurred about 12:40 p.m. near Chastity and Pulsar View roads, roughly 10 miles north of Hemet-Ryan Airport, according to the Riverside County Fire and Sheriff’s departments.

Sheriff’s officials confirmed both people in the aircraft were killed. Their identities were not immediately released.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Donnell Evans told City News Service that the chopper was a seven-seat Bell 407, which is used in short-haul transportation, utility operations and law enforcement.

“The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate,” he said. “The NTSB will lead the investigation.”

There was no immediate word on the type of operation for which the ill-fated helicopter was being used, from where it had departed or where it was going at the time of the crash.

Fire officials said that a sheriff’s STAR-9 helicopter crew, based at Hemet-Ryan, was the first to reach the location and requested fire department assistance.

Firefighters and patrol deputies hiked to the location, at which point the two fatalities were confirmed.

