Descanso Gardens debuts newly designed gift shop

| Photo courtesy of Descanso Gardens

After months of remodeling, Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge is set to debut its brand-new gift shop this weekend, the botanical garden announced.

The Store at Descanso will showcase hand-painted murals, garden-themed products created by local artisans and “private label” items that are Descanso Gardens-inspired — pottery, vintage postcards, bags, hats and more.

The newly-designed shop will reopen its doors on Saturday for an invitation-only event that will feature works by local artisans and the re-imagined collection curated by Mark-Alan Harmon, according to a Descanso Gardens statement. Ten of the shop’s artisans will be at the event to discuss their work and wares, which will also be available for purchase. The next day The Store will celebrate its public grand opening when the Gardens open at 9 a.m.

“We see the opening of The Store as an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to support local businesses and experience the unique makers of the region,” Descanso Gardens CEO Juliann Rooke said in a statement. “The Store will offer a wide variety of artisanal products from cultivated plants and handcrafted items to specially-designed art and jewelry. The Store will serve as a showcase for the best that the region has to offer and is a testament to the vibrancy and creativity of the local community.”

Descanso Gardens’ statement described the revamped gift shop as having a “focus on high-quality, handcrafted goods” and providing “a unique opportunity for visitors to bring home a piece of their visit to Descanso.”

The statement also noted the Descanso Gardens’ emphasis on artisanal products is a reflection of the increasing demand for sustainable and ethical products.

“By highlighting handmade items made with care and attention to detail, The Store offers an alternative to mass-produced, disposable items,” according to the statement. “Visitors can feel good about their purchases, knowing that they are supporting skilled craftspeople and promoting sustainable production practices.”

The following local artisans will be featured at the gift shop’s opening, and their products will be sold at The Store:

“José Lemus, who transforms vintage finds into beautiful jewelry featuring insects;

“Clay ca, an artist-run ceramic studio in Los Angeles’ Chinatown that designed and created The Descanso Pot;

“Danyele Thomas’ Misty Jane Jewelry featuring delicate combinations of colorful wires, shapes, beads, and stones.

“Kai and David Oredugba’s Duba Teas which is creating blends available just at Descanso Gardens.

“Laura Ann of Laura Ann Jams uses only the freshest, locally-sourced fruits, herbs, and other local ingredients.

“Photographer Alice Zrodlo, who has spent years chronicling the garden.

“Author Fabiana Badie whose book ‘Garden Teatime’ is a Descanso favorite.

“John Kelly Chocolates whose small chocolate factory in Hollywood has turned into an award-winning brand.”

The Store’s “private label” products have the Descanso Gardens logo and artwork by Allison Starcher.

“Internationally-known high-end gift and stationery creator Anna Griffin will also be featured,” according to the statement.