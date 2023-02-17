Riverside PD offers grants for businesses to improve security

| Photo courtesy of Riverside Police Department/Flickr

The Riverside Police Department is offering grants to local businesses to help cover the costs of improving safety and security, the city of Riverside announced Tuesday.

All businesses located with city limits are eligible to apply for funds from the Safety & Security Program, which offers help paying for security cameras, security lighting, fencing and other items related to a business’ attempts to safeguard its property and personnel from theft and violence.

Federal funding via the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, enables the police department to award grants up to $10,000 to qualifying businesses.

“We are excited to announce this opportunity for our local businesses to enhance their security measures that not only better protect their property, but help reduce crime in their neighborhood,” Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said in a statement.

Grant-eligible upgrades to businesses include:

— Lighting for parking lots, alleyways and areas immediately around business — lighting may be direct wired, electrical or solar.

— Video camera systems that surveil activity inside the business or directly surrounding the business.

— Landscaping that improves a business’ safety and security.

— Fencing that enhances the safety and security of a business.

— “Any other devices, structures or equipment that improves the safety and security of the business that have been approved after a CPTED inspection conducted by Riverside Police Department personnel,” according to the city’s announcement.

The Riverside PD’s grant program — CPTED, or Crime Prevention Through Environment Design — “is a multi-disciplinary approach to crime prevention through building safety, architectural design, and the management of build and natural environment,” according to the announcement. “A member of the police department who is qualified to conduct CPTED inspections will meet with the business owner to evaluate safety and security improvement in accordance with best CPTED practices.”

Applicant businesses have to meet several qualifications such as:

— Being a for-profit business located within the city of Riverside, including home-based businesses though owner residency is not required;

— Having proof of a valid city of Riverside business license and being in good standing with the city — no liens or judgements unless those resulted from a direct COVID-19 impact;

— Being a small or micro-enterprise with a maximum workforce of 50 employees, including “sole proprietors, independent contractors, 1099 employees, C-corporations, S-corporations, cooperatives, limited liability companies, partnerships, and limited partnerships,” according to the city.

— Having no more than $2.5 million in annual revenue;

— Being registered with California Secretary of State and having valid Riverside County Health Department licenses if required based on the type of business.

City employees and elected and appointed officials are not eligible to participate in this program.

“The safety of our residents, businesses and visitors is our number one priority in Riverside,” Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said in a statement. “These ARPA grant funds are going to help us maintain our continued commitment to public safety and community wellbeing in our city.”

To apply for a grant, go to www.RiversideCA.gov/RPD/ARPA-Grant-Application to review the business qualifications and download the grant application. When the application is completed, submit it to RPDSASProgram@RiversideCA.gov.

Prospective grant applicants can direct comments and questions to RPDSASProgram@RiversideCA.gov.