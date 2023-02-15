LASD seeks public’s help to locate missing woman with dementia

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a missing 73-year-old woman diagnosed with dementia who requires dialysis who was last seen in an unincorporated area bordering Whittier.
Hortencia Trevino is described as a Latino, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
She was last seen on the 13700 block of Mulberry Drive, near Sierra Vista High School, around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said.
Detectives said they believe Trevino may be driving a 2017 Blue Kia Forte.
Anyone with information about Trevino’s whereabouts was encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.